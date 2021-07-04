SUPER-COUPONING: How to store and sort coupons

'Dear Jill,

I am having trouble organizing coupons and feel like there must be a better method than I am using. I have a large expanding check file which is held together by rubber bands because it is so full. I spend a lot of time cutting and trying to organize everything, but I know I carry around a lot of expired ones, and many times they just fall out.

I'm frustrated because I think there is a better way to do this. I used to use coupons and go back to it sometimes but right now; we need to save as much money as we can.

Faith C.”

It’s always good to revisit the topic of coupon organization, because technology has definitely made couponing easier. If you have internet access, either via a computer, a smartphone, or a tablet, you’ll never again need to cut every single coupon you receive. Instead, many of today’s couponers utilize one, or multiple online tools to locate and cut just the coupons you need for this week’s shopping trip.

Realistically, very few of us use even half the coupons in a typical newspaper insert. Why cut and carry around coupons you may never actually use? Not only will you expend time and effort cutting them all, you’ll also commit to weeding many expired coupons out of your file at the end of each month.