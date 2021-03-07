SUPER-COUPONING: Hunting for winter seasonal clearances

As winter begins to wind down, certain categories of items typically go on clearance during this time of year. I’ve been watching my local department and general-merchandise stores closely to see how the pandemic might have affected the usual seasonal clearance markdowns. Still, I’m happy to report that I’ve found lots of great products on clearance once again for mid-winter 2021.

It’s good to keep in mind that a new year often brings a “reset” of stores’ inventory in many different categories. Year-end clearances typically don’t take place in December at the end of the calendar year. As stores go through their inventory and mark down items that they don’t want to keep in stock for the next season or next year, these products begin showing up on clearance racks as the stores make room for new, seasonal and springtime items.

Here are some categories of items that you may see markdowns on in stores this month:

Bedding: If you live in a cold climate, flannel and fleece sheets are likely already on clearance, even though we have a few more weeks of cold weather ahead of us. Retailers often reset colors and brands of bedsheets at this time of year, too, allowing you to purchase the discontinued styles that won’t continue to be carried in the store.