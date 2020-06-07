SUPER-COUPONING: Lockdown laundry scenarios and issues

About a month into the coronavirus situation, our aunt was growing increasingly frustrated with her laundry situation. Now in her 80s, she has lived in a New York City apartment for all of her adult life. She had always done her laundry at a laundromat because her building has no on-site laundry.

However, the only laundromat in her neighborhood closed down due to the virus. Like many city residents, she doesn’t own a car either, so taking her laundry to a different facility was not an option unless she wanted to carry her laundry on public transportation. Due to her age and vulnerability to the virus, she opted to remain homebound.

So, how was she doing laundry? In the sink. “I’m washing only the important things — socks and underwear — and hanging them in the shower to dry,” she told me. I offered to send her our washboard, a hanging dryer rack that our daughter used in college — anything to help ease her laundry situation.

True to her no-nonsense nature, she said she was “doing fine,” though she expressed some amazement that the system that had worked so well for her for the majority of her life no longer existed. Washing clothes, sheets, towels, and other items would simply have to wait until the lockdown lifted and the laundromat re-opened.