SUPER-COUPONING: Lockdown stories of managing outages and shortages

Last week, I shared some reader emails discussing what they learned from the pandemic “lockdown” period and how these experiences have shaped what they might do differently in the future. I’ve received many tips and emails from readers, and I’d like to share more of them with you this week:

Your last article was full of good advice for stay-at-home situations for many people. I'm one of those who neither has the extra money (Social Security is my only income) nor the extra space to store bulky things, like packages of bath tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, cleaning supplies, or personal care products. I can't afford to keep much money tied up in things for very long either.

When I was younger and did more camping and canoeing than I do now, I fell to an easy remedy for making ice to keep my food fresh. I found that the standard paperboard half-gallon milk cartons are useful, especially now that they have plastic screw-top lids. One can rinse them out and allow them to dry. Then fill with water and leave in the freezer until needed. This produces block ice, rarely available these days from the store. Don't put more than one in the freezer at a time. (Too many all at once will cause the frozen food to defrost.) These blocks of ice thaw much more slowly than do bags of crushed ice. They are reusable, too. I keep several in my freezer so that when there is a power outage, the frozen food will stay frozen much longer. This same technique could be used in the other part of the fridge.