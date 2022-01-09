SUPER-COUPONING: Long-term food freezer storage tips

There are advantages and disadvantages to each kind. Automatic defrost freezers, of course, mean that you never have to defrost them. While this is convenient, you end up trading both higher operating costs and less duration of long-term food storage. These freezers remain frost-free by circulating warmer air inside the freezer periodically, and it can nearly double the electricity consumption of the freezer annually. This warming-and-cooling cycle is responsible both for ice crystals forming inside your ice cream cartons (a phenomenon that I believe we’re all familiar with) and eventual freezer burn on foods stored long-term.

Manual defrost freezers are more suitable for long-term food storage because they do not circulate warm air throughout the unit. The cold air maintains a more consistent temperature and keeps your food in a constantly frozen state. They are less expensive to operate, and the risk of freezer burn is nearly nonexistent.

That said, occasionally, you need to defrost. This involves unplugging the freezer, removing all of the food, and gently scraping the frost off. My chest freezer, a manual defrost, even came with a plastic scraper to facilitate this process. I have found that the fuller I keep the freezer, the fewer frost forms in it, too. I’ve gone up to two years without needing to defrost it.