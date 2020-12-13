SUPER-COUPONING: Manufacturer coupon questions concern shoppers

There are exceptions to every rule, of course. Some stores’ coupon policies specifically exclude manufacturer coupons with another store’s name printed on them. At times, you may also see manufacturer coupons that state “Redeemable only at [Store’s Name].” In this case, while another store might accept it, I’d advise following the terms of the offer. It’s likely that the specified store and manufacturer partnered to create a manufacturer-funded intended solely for that store’s shoppers.

Dear Jill,

Recently I saw some coupons in the newspaper inserts that looked unusual. They were coupons for canned soup and broth, and while they showed the product, the 50-cent discount, the expiration date and barcode, and the words "Manufacturer Coupon," there was no other text at all. In some ways, they were nicer than usual. They were easy to read and uncluttered. But they seemed so strange, having no fine print whatsoever.

I took the broth coupon to the store, as my supermarket had this product on sale for 50 cents, and the coupon would make it free. The cashier would not accept the coupon though, because of the lack of any terms.

Dan E.