SUPER-COUPONING: Meat prices on the rise

'Dear Jill,

Meat prices are out of control. Steaks that were $5.99 a pound this summer are now over $17 per pound. I went to the store on Sunday and bought a bag of chicken wings. The sale tag said the five-pound bag was $7.99.

When I got home, I saw that the bag of wings rang up for $29.95. I was in shock. I just could not believe chicken wings were $5.99 a pound now. I went back to the store, and they said that the $7.99 price was a sales tag that had expired, and the regular price of the bag of wings really was $29.95.

How can we save on meat right now?

Marie R.”

Meat prices have indeed been rapidly climbing over the last few months. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef prices have risen 17.6%, with prices for other meats, poultry and fish rising 10.5%. Bacon prices have increased 28%! So why is this happening?

Many factors are contributing to this, including labor shortages, rising meat production costs, supply chain issues and transportation costs. It all adds up to higher prices at the grocery store, and there doesn’t seem to be a definitive end in sight to when we might see some relief.