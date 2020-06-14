SUPER-COUPONING: Next time… if there’s a 'next time'

Another tip I would like to share is to buy liquid antibacterial soap. When disinfectant wipes and sprays were gone from shelves, I found handwashing dish soap that also stated on the bottle that it was effective as an antibacterial hand washing liquid soap. I found two different brands of this combination dish/hand soap and used it to refill our hand soap dispensers when liquid hand soap could not be found.

Hailey V.

Dear Jill,

After placing many delivery orders and not receiving the items we wanted due to out-of-stock issues, my sisters and I learned to keep a "wish list" of what each other wanted. Each time we placed our orders, we would include what the other girls were missing from their trial-and-error orders too. Whenever someone would get lucky and actually receive the item, we would hold onto it and then meet up every two weeks to exchange groceries.

It worked out because we all live about 20 minutes apart and shopped at different stores. Flour was very tough to get as so many people spent their homebound time baking. For weeks I tried to get pancake mix, biscuit mix, or anything like that with flour in it. No luck.