SUPER-COUPONING: Paper coupons endure

I’m not an expert on viruses, but it seemed that if stores could continue accepting cash dollar bills, the risk would be about the same as taking paper coupons. According to the New England Journal of medicine, coronavirus lasts up to four days on paper and under 24 hours on cardboard surfaces due to porosity.

If there were a significant risk to viruses being transferred via paper, we would have heard about stores refusing to accept cash due to coronavirus. However, there have been minimal instances of retailers reportedly doing so. In fact, one state, Massachusetts, reminded retailers in April that refusing to accept cash was against state law.

Far more retailers implemented bans on returned items instead of coupons, which is understandable as the virus can live up to three days on plastics and five days on metal and glass. Target suspended returns for three weeks in March. Several national chain supermarkets and drugstores, including Kroger, Albertsons stores, and CVS Pharmacy suspended returns indefinitely.