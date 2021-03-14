SUPER-COUPONING: Pay attention to per-load pricing for laundry detergent

My goal as a coupon shopper is to get my laundry load prices, in any form, under 10 cents per load. During the above sale, the pharmacy had a $3 coupon for the detergent in their app and a $2.50 reward for purchasing. That dropped the bottle to $6.44, or about 10 cents per load — while the single-load packs worked out to 30 cents per load with the same deal.

As is often true with coupons, sometimes buying the smaller size is also a better deal. A coupon can often take a bigger “bite” out of the smaller item's price, resulting in a lower unit cost over the larger bottle. At the same store, a 22-load bottle and 12-count single-load packs of the same name-brand detergent were both on sale for $2.94. A $1 coupon for these smaller sizes dropped both packages to $1.94, making each liquid laundry load just 8 cents, while the single-load packs worked out to 16 cents.

I understand that not everyone has a washer and dryer at home. If you’re carrying laundry to a shared laundry room or Laundromat, it’s definitely more convenient to toss a detergent pack into the load so that you don’t have to carry a bottle along with you. Just keep in mind that you’re often paying at least twice the per-load price for this convenience.