SUPER-COUPONING: Prepare for potential supply chain issues

I’ll share a couple of anecdotes that I’ve experienced recently. On a busy evening, I ran to my closest supermarket to pick up a rotisserie chicken. The display was empty, so I walked to the deli counter to see when the next batch of chickens would be available. The clerk at the counter motioned to the empty rotisserie machines and said “We haven’t had chickens in days. The trucks just aren’t coming. It’s not the only thing either.” He motioned to a wall of produce that previously held bagged salads and lettuce. That wall was also empty.

I drove to the next grocery store. They, too, were very short on rotisserie chickens, but they did have three in the heated case. Unfortunately, the store had also doubled the price to $10 each when they were previously $5 each. I asked the clerk why the price had gone up so much, and he too said that they hadn’t gotten whole chickens in days, were only cooking a few each day, and that they hoped to get more chickens in soon.