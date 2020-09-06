SUPER-COUPONING: Printable coupon questions and promotional changes

Hi Jill, I have always clipped coupons from the newspaper in my area. However, I am interested in learning more ways to save for groceries, retailers, etc. I was not sure how to go about navigating which sites are best, as you know, there are so many scams out there! Are these services free, or do you pay a small fee to download an app on your phone, and is that normal? Assuming that it makes sense that data rates would apply depending on your carrier, and would you recommend doing so? Also, will I be able to print coupons from my computer, as well? I read your column all the time; just need to be pointed in the right direction so I can start saving more. Any guidance would be much appreciated! Pat M.