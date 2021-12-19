SUPER-COUPONING: Problems with coupons that won’t scan at the register

'Dear Jill,

Why won’t some coupons work at all? I bought a box of snacks with a 'peelie' coupon stuck to the product. I pointed it out to the cashier, who peeled it off and tried to scan it. However, it would not scan, and she said the register could not find a match for the coupon.

The cashier ended up putting it in as a general grocery discount after she made sure it wasn't expired. Why do you think this happened? Why would the brand make a coupon that doesn't work on their own snack?

Mira H.”

“Dear Jill,

A few weeks ago at a big box store, I had a $2 coupon for any three candy bags from one candy company. It was invalid at the register. I asked an employee to look at it, and she got the same results. I picked up another bag of candy so I would have all three bags of the same variety. It still wouldn't work. She took the bags to another register and tried several times. I ended up not using the coupon.