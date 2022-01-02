SUPER-COUPONING: Product downsizing and dilution

It is really something how far these brands will go to disguise when they have downsized an item.

Linda D.”

“Dear Jill,

I remember you writing once about how small toilet paper sheets are getting. I want you to know that paper towels are suffering from this too, and it is one of the sneakiest ways they shrink things.

When you buy paper towels, the package will have both the number of sheets and the total square feet per package. This is something you might not notice if you don't have an old roll to compare with a new one of the same brand, but they are making the sheets almost an inch narrower. The width of the whole roll looks the same, but the sheets themselves are smaller rectangles as they come off the roll.

This makes it much harder to compare what's really on the roll.

Annie D.”

One question I’m often asked is why manufacturers don’t simply raise the prices on the products they sell versus downsizing them. Research shows that while consumers say they would rather pay a little more for the same size item, they do the opposite in-store. When shoppers see that the price has gone up on something they regularly buy, they tend to “punish” the brand by buying a competitor’s product. So, manufacturers prefer to downsize and disguise their product changes as much as possible.

