SUPER-COUPONING: Rainchecks, storing and saving “extras”

"Dear Jill,

A pharmacy chain has bottles of acetaminophen on sale for $1.49 each or 4-for-$4. Obviously the best move here is to buy four, but every time they have this sale, it goes fast. When I get to the store, inevitably I see two or three bottles there instead of four, so I can't get the best deal. What should I do -- just buy it anyway if I need it?

Kayla D.

At either price, the medicine is a good deal, but of course, we want the best deal. You have two options: First, ask the store if there are any more bottles in stock. If not, ask if they would consider price-matching the multiple-bottle price since it is not your fault that you cannot purchase four to receive the advertised deal. Finally, if the store won’t match the price, ask for a raincheck.

Once the sale ends, it’s likely that the demand for the product will be lower, and you’ll have a better chance of picking these items up on your next trip to this store.

“Dear Jill,

"My supermarket sells a monthly magazine put out by the store. It costs $2 and has recipes and coupons inside for $1 off anything in the meat department and $1 off a produce item. Is it worth buying the magazine?

Marcie G.