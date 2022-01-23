SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share deals they've spotted

My savvy audience has been spotting great deals again and taking the time to share them. Here’s a sampling of deals people like you have been putting together:

“Dear Jill,

I want to share with you this great deal I got around the holidays. I use a hand cream that is great for dry winter skin. I was running out so I went to the store to get more.

When I went to the drugstore, the clerk at the beauty counter said they had a special gift set on sale for the holidays. Usually, I do not think these are a good deal, but she pointed out that the 4-ounce tube that I was buying was also inside the gift set, but the gift set also came with body butter, foot cream, and additional bath and shower items.

The gift set had a regular price of $40, but it was on sale for $20. For just $12 more, I got five other full-size products from the same brand. Some might argue that spending more than I intended to means that this was not a deal, but I say six products for $20 is about $3.33 each for items that usually sell for $8 each.

Melodie F.”

“Dear Jill,