SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share make-at-home recipes and household ideas

Put all ingredients in an old glass cleaner spray bottle and swirl around. Mist it on the shower walls and doors after you take a shower while everything is still wet. When you are not using it, keep it under the bathroom sink, as light can break down the peroxide's cleaning power. This works best on a clean shower, but once you start using it after every shower, you will never need to scrub again. We all have lots of time to give the shower a good clean right now, yes?