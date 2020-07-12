SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share more stories of lockdown preparedness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My inbox has been overflowing with reader tips and stories about the time spent at home during the Corona pandemic. Here’s a sampling:

Dear Jill,

Just read your article about how stocking up helped you through our stay at home policy.

I was raised by Depression-era parents and I am so thankful for that! My family had a vegetable garden and always stocked up on items when they were on sale and used coupons. I had plenty of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and personal care products.

When I was first married 31 years ago, I asked my husband for a chest freezer for my birthday. He thought I was crazy, but he didn't understand that everyone in our family had one, so I needed one too. He did get me a small chest freezer, which has come in so handy over the years and has been full ever since with items I buy on sale. We had plenty in the freezer during the crisis.

When the pandemic happened, this was one less thing we had to worry about.