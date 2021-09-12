SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share online scam stories

A few weeks ago, I shared stories of “too good to be true” product advertisements that can be found on social media. Often these ads link to overseas websites that appear to be legitimate, but if you place an order, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll receive the item you order.

Some of my readers have found out the hard way that when these kinds of websites offer an item at a rock-bottom price, your money is taken, but no item shows up — or, a completely different item will arrive in its place:

“Dear Jill,

I was scrolling through a social media site and saw a cheerful-looking bright green prefabricated gardening shed and greenhouse combination. It was only $59 with free shipping and was a 10' x 8' size. Yes, this seemed like a great deal! I ordered it online and paid right away. Almost two months later, I received an envelope from China with garbage in it. Literal garbage, as it included some brown paper and a few screws.

I filed a chargeback with my credit card company, but the shed website fought it and said they did ship the item to me, and they had the tracking information from the garbage package to 'prove' it. It has made me not trust anything I see in a web ad.

Wendy C."

“Dear Jill,