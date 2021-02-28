SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share savings stories

I was a little irked that the box said there were 'coupons,' plural, inside when there was only one. That's false advertising.

I emailed the company to tell them what I thought, and they said that if I wanted more coupons, I could print some from their website. That's not the same thing.

Liz D.

I agree that the word “coupons” would indicate to me that there would be more than one coupon inside. However, there’s a slight possibility too that this was an error – either on the part of the graphic artist designing the package (“coupons” instead of “coupon) or on the part of the promotions team. It’s not out of the question to consider that the group responsible for inserting the coupon into the packaging did not fully communicate to the graphics team exactly what would be going inside the box. I’ve worked at enough large companies in my life to understand that sometimes, one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing.

Going forward, if the company continues to use the “Coupon inside” packaging, it would only seem logical to include more than one coupon.

Dear Jill,