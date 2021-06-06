SUPER-COUPONING: Readers share tips on meat and soap savings

I always appreciate when my readers take the time to share their own savings tips, and this week, I’m sharing another roundup of ideas from people like you.

“Dear Jill,

Use the USDA app to buy store brands to save money. I have an edge in that I've worked in the industry for 40-plus years and know many of the players, but most folks shy away from store brands because they don't know.

All meat and poultry plants have a unique establishment number that enables you to see who actually made the product.

Sharon K.”

While I like to think that I’m familiar with many of the apps available for saving money, I hadn’t yet heard of the USDA MPI Directory app until I received Sharon’s email. This app is available for both Android and Apple, and it allows you to access the Meat, Poultry, and Egg Product Inspection Directory by searching an “Establishment Number.” If you have ever looked at a USDA packaging label on meat, you may have noticed a number inside the USDA seal. The seal typically reads “U.S. Inspected And Passed By Department of Agriculture” with a code beneath the text, such as “EST. 38”