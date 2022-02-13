SUPER-COUPONING: Rebate tips and tricks

'Dear Jill,

Do you think rebates are worth it? A store in my area often has good deals on items free after rebate. One month it was a box of rubber gloves and a box of masks. Another month it was a grill cleaning brush and a thermometer.

The rebate comes not as cash but as a coupon credit you use in the same store on a future trip. Are there any downsides to participating in these?

Ed R.”

I participate in rebates at times. I tend to be cautious about the ones I choose as I’ve been burned in the past by some—more on that in a moment. My favorite rebates are offered by retailers that have good track records of processing and redeeming rebates without issue. If I’ve had a good experience in the past with a specific store or chain’s rebates, I’m much more inclined to take part in future offers. Conversely, if I’ve gotten burned by submitting a rebate that was rejected, even after I was certain that I completed it correctly, I’ll refrain from participating in future rebates from that company.

One of the most common misconceptions that many people seem to have about rebates is that they will receive the rebate in a cash form — either via a check or a debit card. While some rebates operate this way, in my experience, many do not. Always be prepared to receive the rebate in the form of store credit that you can spend at the same store. If you’re not okay with this, don’t participate in the rebate. I would rarely shop at a store simply for the one rebate item — most of the stores that I regularly submit rebates for are hardware stores or home centers where I tend to shop on an ongoing basis.

Once you spot a rebate that you’d like to take part in, it’s extremely important to follow the instructions exactly as written. Any deviation from what you’re required to include or submit may result in your rebate being denied completely — yes, I’ve learned the hard way!

Most rebates, at a minimum, require the original purchase receipt or a separate rebate receipt printed at the time of checkout. Rebates may also require a piece of the purchased item’s packaging (such as the UPC bar code) and a rebate form, available either in-store or online. While some rebates can be fully submitted online, most need the required elements and documentation to be mailed in.

If your rebate is being submitted via the mail, make copies of every single thing you submit — including the receipt, the form, the UPC, or portion of the packaging, too, if required.

If the rebate becomes lost in the mail, you want backups of everything. I’m speaking from experience too. Twice, I’ve sent rebates that never arrived at their destinations. Without copies of what I sent, I never would have been able to follow up with the brand and still receive my rebates.

While it may seem like an unnecessary step, again, trust me on this — take the time to make copies or photograph every item you submit. Plus, making a copy or image of the rebate form itself will give you a starting point to contact the company if your rebate goes missing.

Once I submit a rebate, I also make a note in my calendar so that I can keep watch to see if it is processed within a few weeks. Some brands and retailers even have a rebate portal on their websites where you can check to see if your rebate was received and processed correctly.

I believe that rebates can be an effective way to pick items up at low, or sometimes, zero cost aside from a stamp. One large hardware retailer often has free-after-rebate offers on all kinds of items — everything from cleaning products to dog treats! I’ll always pick these up, as their rebates can all be easily submitted in the same envelope with a single form.

Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

