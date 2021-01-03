SUPER-COUPONING: “Rolling” one coupon deal into another

If you spend time talking to seasoned couponers or reading websites and blogs devoted to coupon usage, you’ll inevitably encounter a discussion of “rolling” deals.

When a supermarket or drugstore offers cash-back sales, you may see them advertised in this way: “Buy $30 worth of participating items and get $10 for your next shopping trip.” The $10 you receive doesn’t come back to you in the form of cash, though — it’s typically issued in the form of a coupon valid for money off your next transaction at that retailer.

These coupons function almost just like cash — you can use the coupon on your next transaction to buy more groceries, household, or personal items. Or, you may “roll” it into another deal. The act of “rolling” a cash-back offer into another offer works like this: If you buy $30 worth of participating items and receive a $10 coupon, you may be able to take that $10 coupon, buy another $30 worth of participating items on your second trip, and use the $10 coupon you received from the first transaction. You’ll pay $20 and receive another $10 coupon, as you successfully “rolled” the first offer’s reward into the second transaction and receiving a second $10 coupon.