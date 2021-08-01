SUPER-COUPONING: Save money furniture shopping

One of the reasons stores use this practice is to fight “showrooming,” which is when shoppers visit a store in person, then buy the same item for a lower price online. I did plan to purchase the couches locally, but I also like to be an informed consumer — especially when buying from a brand that is new to me.

That said, there are other ways to find out who made a furniture item so that you can comparison shop. Take note of the description of the furniture item that your store is using. While retailers may change the model name, they often keep the rest of the description the same. Use an internet search engine to search the exact, word-for-word description, and you may just find a list of results that not only lead you to the manufacturer but also show you other retailers selling the same item under other names. This is extremely helpful when you’ve already decided you want an item and have moved to the seeking-out-the-best-price phase.

While looking at outdoor furniture, I liked an outdoor couch that pulled out into a daybed. I wasn’t sure who the manufacturer was, so I searched this term from the product’s description: “Acacia Wood Outdoor Extendable Daybed Sofa.” (In fact, you can search this term too and see exactly what I saw!)