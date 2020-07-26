SUPER-COUPONING:Saving on restaurants and dining in a post-COVID world

In April, a Chicagoland-area pizzeria owner shared a statement for his restaurant’s third-party app delivery orders the previous month. Via the app, customers ordered $1,042 worth of pizzas, but after the app took its fees, his restaurant only received $376. His eye-opening social media post raised national awareness of this issue.

It’s worth contacting your restaurant directly and ask them what the best option is for to-go orders. We recently placed a take-out order at one of our favorite restaurants via their own website, and after we picked up the order, the restaurant’s manager took the time to email us and thank us for ordering with them directly instead of using a third-party food app. His restaurant has not yet opened for in-person dining, and they are still relying solely on take-out and delivery orders to remain in business.

After reading his email, we had an even deeper understanding of how much it benefits restaurants financially when you order directly through them.

Dear Jill, Here is a novel idea that your readers might enjoy. The area where I live usually has food truck festivals in the summertime. With the COVID pandemic, they have all been canceled.