SUPER-COUPONING: Saving on television

“Dear Jill,

Do you have any ideas for saving on television? We are back with cable right now, but it is so expensive and it seems like many of the shows I watch most often are moving to separate streaming networks that cable does not give me access to. I am paying more than $150 per month for cable and now each one of these other streaming channels wants another $5 or more per month.

I cannot be the only one frustrated with trying to save money on television.

Diana H.”

Once shoppers become accustomed to saving money on groceries and household items, it’s understandable to want to apply a similar savings approach to other areas of life — especially entertainment.

I’ve always found the subject of paying for television an interesting one. When I was a child, my parents were adamant about not paying for television when it was free to receive with an antenna. The antenna option still remains my number-one choice for saving on TV, as the number of high-definition over-the-air channels currently available might surprise you.