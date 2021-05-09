SUPER-COUPONING: Saving on television

“Dear Jill,
Do you have any ideas for saving on television? We are back with cable right now, but it is so expensive and it seems like many of the shows I watch most often are moving to separate streaming networks that cable does not give me access to. I am paying more than $150 per month for cable and now each one of these other streaming channels wants another $5 or more per month.
I cannot be the only one frustrated with trying to save money on television.
Diana H.”
Once shoppers become accustomed to saving money on groceries and household items, it’s understandable to want to apply a similar savings approach to other areas of life — especially entertainment.
I’ve always found the subject of paying for television an interesting one. When I was a child, my parents were adamant about not paying for television when it was free to receive with an antenna. The antenna option still remains my number-one choice for saving on TV, as the number of high-definition over-the-air channels currently available might surprise you.
In the suburbs of Chicago, where I live, we currently receive more than 100 free digital channels with an antenna. In addition to the main networks that you would likely expect, we also receive movie channels, classic television channels, and specialty channels devoted to topics like history, home improvement, travel and cooking. In fact, our family spent far more years as an antenna-only household than not.
When we switched to cable internet service for our home, we learned that it was less expensive to purchase a package with cable television access for one television plus internet than to simply buy the internet service alone. So, we became a household with one cable-connected television and others that receive an antenna signal for programming. (In fact, if you currently have internet access via cable or satellite, it’s worth seeing if a package upgrade might save you money and add subscription television to your internet service as well.)
Even if you’re not able to install an outdoor antenna, you may be surprised at the wealth of programming available with a small, indoor antenna. Our daughter is using a thin HDTV antenna that resembles a kitchen cutting board to pull in more than 70 channels at her current apartment. It clings to the wall behind her television and retails for under $20. That’s a small, one-time investment to enjoy eliminating a television bill entirely!
Try websites like antennaweb.org and titantv.com to see what over-the-air channels you may receive where you live. The wealth of free programming out there just might surprise you!
If you switch to over-the-air reception, you’ll also free up funds to explore streaming services that you might enjoy too. For example, if your favorite shows are on three different streaming networks that each charge $5 per month, you’ll be paying $15 each month for access to them instead of what you previously paid for cable or satellite.
Here are some additional tips for saving on television. If you have a cellphone provider, see what streaming services might be included with your cellphone package. A friend of mine recently switched her phone provider, because the new provider also offers free access to a large movie and television streaming service.
If you wish to watch a program exclusively carried on a streaming service, look into a free trial of that service. Many popular streaming networks offer free trials, typically seven to 30 days in length. That timespan may give you enough time to binge-watch the shows you’re interested in, and then if you like the service, you can decide whether or not to keep it.
Lastly, your access to free streaming television may be as close as your local library. Many libraries will now allow patrons to check out television streaming devices, such as Roku or Fire Stick. The library pays the subscription, and you can simply plug it into your home television and enjoy the streaming content for the length of your device check-out period.
