SUPER-COUPONING: School supply deals are in swing

It’s that time of year again — Back-to-School is upon us. Whether you have children at home who are headed back to school, or you’re a child-free household, the fact remains that this is one of the best times of the year to purchase a variety of school supplies for your home use or personal business use. Prices on everything from notebooks to pens to adhesive tape are never lower throughout the year than they are during this season.

Here are some of my favorite tips and tricks for saving as much as possible on school supplies.

Watch for “Spare Change” Deals: I like to keep an eye on advertisements for “penny deals,” “quarter sales,” and other similar offers where superstores, office supply stores, and pharmacies offer certain school supply items at pocket-change prices. Typically, these kinds of stores will offer a few items at loss-leader prices, changing these offerings week to week. In perusing ads for my local stores, I’ve seen 20 cent highlighters, 25 cent spiral notebooks, and 39 cent bottles of glue.

Typically, stores will not have every single item on sale in the same price range. It’s important to remember this, as it brings me to my next tip: