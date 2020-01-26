SUPER-COUPONING: Shelves too full? Evaluate and donate

Whenever you’re buying more than you may use over a three to six-month span, you do run the risk of those items either disappearing to the back of your shelves, only to be remembered and rediscovered later. I try to go through my pantry once a month and peek at the expiration dates on my products. If food items are getting close to expiring, I will move them to the front so that we can consume them soon, or I will bag them up to take to our local food pantry.

I’m a big believer in donating to local food banks and food pantries. They help people right in your community, and if you’re an avid couponer, you’re often haven’t spent very much to buy the grocery items in the first place. Couponing and sale-shopping has definitely made me more generous in this way, and when I find fantastic deals (like the 33 cent cereal above) I’m always happy to buy a few more packages that will be earmarked for our local pantry as soon as they come home with me.

To keep your home stockpile under control, I recommend going through it monthly. I try to keep my shelves sorted in order of expiration dates, with the soonest-to-expire items up front. Some shoppers have written to tell me that they find it helpful to write the expiration date large in black marker on the front of the package before putting it on the shelves, so that it’s easily readable.