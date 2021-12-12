SUPER-COUPONING: Shop unexpected places to beat empty shelves

When I took the cans home and put them in the cupboard, I noticed something else. The date and bar codes on the canned tomatoes at the home improvement store were identical to some of the store-brand canned tomatoes I previously bought at a major supermarket in my city. It looks to me that the same company that makes the store-brand products for the supermarket also makes them for the home store, and they are cheaper at the home store.

I thought I would share for others looking for out-of-the-ordinary places to buy groceries, especially now.

Lora F.”

"Dear Jill,

A place I have found good deals on groceries lately is the dollar store. I know this isn't a secret, but I also didn't know the two dollar stores near me also take coupons. I have found great deals on cereal and shampoo just by getting lucky with $.50 coupons on dollar items.

Unlike my grocery store, they are not limiting what you can buy. The dollar store also has a decent selection of vitamins, first aid items, and other essentials.

Ernesto H.”

“Dear Jill,