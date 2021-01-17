SUPER-COUPONING: Shopper gains rewards for … not shopping?

Dear Jill,

My daughter and I used to shop at the same supermarket, but she moved out of the area and has a different chain closer to her new home. The supermarket offers one free item each weekend in their app with an electronic coupon that you load.

Now that my daughter does not go to this store as often, we have been comparing our electronic coupons in the app, and she is getting better offers than I am. She has gotten everything from a free premium frozen pizza to a free 6-pack of ginger ale. Meanwhile, I am still offered my one free weekend item, and none of these bonuses she gets.

Is it possible that she’s getting all of these freebies to try to get her to return to that store, and because I shop there each week, I don’t get them?

Kay G.

Not only is it possible, it’s highly likely. Consider all of the discussion and observations my readers have shared about the amount of data retailers gather on us. This store had a reliable, regular shopper who suddenly stopped shopping with them — not just at her usual location, but at the entire chain. She simply dropped off their radar, which indicates she suddenly began shopping somewhere else.