SUPER-COUPONING: Sleuthing out unadvertised supermarket sales

“Dear Jill,

My local supermarket has a 'Buy 8' sale pretty regularly. When you buy eight participating items, the price of each one drops by a dollar. They show lists of the items included in the sale in the ad, but I have learned that this is not a complete list.

Once I go to the store, I always find more items that are also part of the sale. The store usually places tags on each product, and I will add other good deal items to the mix.

Here's something I discovered accidentally, though. There are even more items in this sale than are in the ad or tagged on the shelf. During this recent sale, the store also had bacon on sale for $2.99. I was so in 'the zone' of buying in eights for the other items that I put eight packages of bacon in my cart.

When I got to the checkout, the cashier scanned all my bacon, and after the eighth package, the register took another dollar off of every bacon, making them $1.99 each: a steal. The cashier said, 'I had no idea the bacon was in this sale' and said she was going to buy some after work too.

Why would the store have the bacon in the 'Buy 8' sale but not advertise it at all? Is this common, and should I try buying other unadvertised items when this sale comes around again?

Danna S.”