SUPER-COUPONING: Smile! Your checkout may be on camera

Dear Jill,

I want to tell you what happened to me at the self-checkout lane. I only had a few things to buy, so I scanned them in. Then, I scanned my coupons, but one of them did not scan. I pressed the button for assistance, and a worker came over to help. Before she even tried to scan the coupon in question, she pressed a button and the register screen played a video of my entire transaction! I saw myself scanning each item, and each coupon I scanned up until that point was also displayed right on the screen.

I did not do anything wrong, but I felt this was kind of violating. I had no idea that I was being filmed. The worker said that she just had to make sure I had scanned the correct coupons before helping me with the one that didn't work. I just didn't like this at all. Are you aware of this practice?

Hana K.

Stores routinely use surveillance video at both self-checkout lanes and traditional, cashier-staffed lanes as part of their loss prevention practices. As you found out, the footage filmed during the checkout process is easily accessible to the store’s staff. It’s stored digitally, allowing the staff to quickly review it just moments after it was captured.