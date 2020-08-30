SUPER-COUPONING: Soak up those savings

On the surface, it may seem counter-intuitive to buy an item one doesn’t need to save on something else, but I’ve encountered many sales and situations over the years where it makes sense (and cents!) to add an extra item to sweeten the deal.

Here’s another example of a recent shopping trip that I did where an unnecessary bottle of dish detergent made a stock-up sale on laundry detergent possible. A pharmacy chain was having a “Buy $30, Save $10” sale on various items.

One hundred-ounce bottles of laundry detergent were on sale for $11.94. I had one $3 coupon for this brand. Forty-ounce bottles of another detergent brand were on sale for $5.99, and I had three $2 coupons for that brand.

Putting these four bottles of detergent brought my total to $29.91 – just nine cents shy of my $30 goal. I looked around the store to see what other inexpensive items I could add to reach the $30 mark, and I saw small bottles of dish detergent for 99 cents.

Adding the dish detergent brought my total to $30.90. I used my $9 worth of coupons and paid $21.90. I then received a coupon for $10 off my next shopping trip. This worked out to $11.90 for four bottles of laundry detergent — one large, three smaller — and a bonus bottle of dish detergent too!