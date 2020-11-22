SUPER-COUPONING: Some shoppers don’t like electronic coupons

However, as this reader pointed out, there are downsides to electronic offers too. Without those little slips of paper in your hand, you’ll need to scroll through your phone, tablet, or computer to see exactly what offers you’re carrying. Depending on the app you’re using, you may also have to click each individual offer to view the terms and expiration date. However, the most frustrating aspect of digital offers is that they can disappear before you’ve had a chance to load them -- and sometimes, after you’ve already loaded them, too.

If a coupon campaign reaches its maximum number of “loads,” a brand can pull the offer from availability. For example, imagine that a brand has created an electronic coupon for pretzels, and they’re allowing ten thousand people to load the offer. Once all 10,000 instances of the offer have been loaded, the ecoupon disappears from the list of active offers, and no one else can load it. However, the people who loaded the pretzel ecoupon will still be able to redeem it before its expiration date.