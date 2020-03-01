SUPER-COUPONING: Splitting orders to take advantage of in-store promotions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another time I always split larger transactions into smaller ones is around Thanksgiving. It’s common knowledge that there is no better time of year to buy a turkey, as per-pound prices drop to rock bottom.

In my area, multiple supermarkets compete for your turkey purchases with extremely low prices, such as “29 cents per pound with an additional $25 purchase.” This is such a fantastic time to buy a turkey. At 29 cents per pound, a large, 20-pound bird is just $5.80, so why stop at one?

After I purchase the turkey we need for our family’s celebration, I’ll also look for much smaller turkeys that I can put into our chest freezer and enjoy at a later date. I’ve picked up 10-pound turkeys for just $2.90 — that’s typically less than I would spend on a whole chicken!

To take advantage of these low turkey prices, though, I will need to have an additional $25 purchase per transaction. So, as I’m adding my weekly groceries to my shopping cart, I’ll mentally add up to the $25 mark, then put another $25 worth of groceries on the other side of the cart. When I get to the checkout lane, I will put half my groceries and one turkey on the belt, and then place the order divider bar down. Next, I’ll add the remaining groceries to the belt, as well as my second turkey.