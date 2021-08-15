SUPER-COUPONING: Stock up on pandemic-related products while prices are low

Last year during the height of the pandemic, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soaps, and disinfecting wipes and sprays were some of the most difficult products to purchase. With the transmissibility of the virus largely unknown, everyone prepared for the worst and was sanitizing everything from door handles to shopping carts — even grocery packaging. Our stores’ supply chains were stressed and strained in ways we’ve never seen before. Cleaning and personal care products were selling out especially rapidly, and canned foods, fruits, and vegetables were also in short supply.

It took quite some time for the supply chain to recover, and now many stores face the opposite problem: They’ve got too many of these items on hand. Multiple stores in my area are so overstocked on sanitizing and cleaning products that they’ve reduced them to ridiculous prices. At one store, I spotted 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for 20 cents. At a Midwest home improvement retailer, certain brands of hand sanitizer, wipes, and bath tissue were all completely free after mail-in rebates last month — in unlimited quantities!

At another store, I spotted two endcaps of large liquid antibacterial hand soap refills for $1 each. Last summer, stores in my area had little to no hand soap at all on the shelves, so of course I’ve been stocking up to have some extra on hand when prices are low and stock is high.