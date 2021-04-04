SUPER-COUPONING: Stockpiling: How much is the “right” amount?

At that point, we try to buy as much of the sale item that our household will need for the next twelve weeks in order to avoid paying the higher, fluctuating prices that will recur once the sales cycle starts for another round. This isn’t “bulk buying” as much as it is buying to beat the pricing game! If our household goes through one tube of toothpaste per month, buying a three-month supply works out to just three tubes – not twenty.

This stocking-up practice is commonly called “stockpiling” – again, it’s typically not buying in enormous quantities but purchasing in controlled amounts with a purpose.

In the early days of the pandemic, we decided until we knew how severe the virus was going to be, we would not go to the store at all and would eat the food we had at home and in our freezer while using whatever household products we needed from our stockpile. This process lasted more than three months! During the toilet paper shortage, we were fortunate to already have enough on hand for our needs, as well as enough to share with my sister’s family too.

If you’re just beginning to stock up on essentials and basics, I recommend starting with a one-month supply of “must-haves.” Eventually, if you have the space, you can expand that to a three-month supply.