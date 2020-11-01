SUPER-COUPONING: 'Subscribe to Save' strategies for shopping online

Dear Jill,

I am wondering if you think it is worth using a “subscribe to save” feature when shopping online. For example, my daughter has a newborn, and she can save 5 to 15% if she orders baby items like diapers to be delivered each month. Is this an effective way to save money in the long run, and is there any reason not to do this?

• Gail E.

Some shopping sites do offer subscription savings programs. Select the item or items you would like to buy, choose how often you would like the items delivered, and the site will offer you a discount in exchange for you joining the program. If you’ve selected monthly deliveries each month, your selected items will automatically ship to you, and your credit or debit card on file will be charged.

Depending on the retailer’s price policies, the prices for the items you buy may either be locked in or be fluid month to month, raising or lowering with market fluctuations. One popular online retailer offers 5% off one subscription item, but the discount rises to 15% off if you subscribe to five items or more. Depending on what you might want to purchase each month, you may find it is worth adding an inexpensive item or two to your subscription in order to get a deeper discount on your items.