SUPER-COUPONING: Surprising ways to prepare for cold-weather disasters

Last week, I shared a sampling of the many emails I received from readers who lived through the Texas freeze in February. So many people wrote with excellent and surprising tips that I wanted to devote one more column to sharing their experiences, as I feel that we can all learn from this situation to be better prepared for future storms or power outages.

Dear Jill,

It became very clear to me during the ice and snowstorm that far too few people in our neighborhood are familiar with the main systems in their homes and how to shut them off. We woke up that Monday morning with no power or heat, and our houses are not built the way they are up North to keep heat in, so I was worried about pipes freezing. I closed all the drains and caught water in the sinks and bathtub and filled every container we had to store water in. Then I turned the water off at the main shutoff inside the house and then opened the bathtub faucet again to drain out what water was left in the pipes.

I also drained our water heater as we have a tank style. In talking to my neighbors though, most of them had no idea how to do any of these things. It really is important to know how every system in the house operates and how to disable and re-enable them so that you can do it in a situation like this.