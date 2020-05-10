SUPER-COUPONING: Test it out or throw it out?

It’s important to keep in mind that many dates on food items are a “Best by” date and not a “Do not eat after” date. Many foods are fine to consume after the date. There are several websites that use U.S. Department of Agriculture data to help determine how long a product is safe to consume beyond its printed date. I like StillTasty.com and EatByDate.com. Both sites have search features where you can enter the kind of food you’re curious about, or you can browse by different food categories.

For example, a dry box of pasta is typically safe to consume three years after the printed date on the packaging. Canned soups can be consumed three to five years after the date as long as the cans are undamaged. Fresh eggs kept in the refrigerator can be eaten four to five weeks after the date, and yogurt can be consumed up to two weeks after the printed date.

As many of us have been using this extra time at home to clean out cabinets and consume the foods we currently have on hand at home, I’m happy to share a couple of the interesting expired things we’ve eaten recently. I’m still alive and well and writing my column, so I can confess to you that a few weeks ago, we found a sealed bag of nacho-favored corn chips that had fallen behind a pantry drawer — and we ate them. The date on the bag? March 12, 2019.