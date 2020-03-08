SUPER-COUPONING: The many benefits of gift cards

She purchased two $15 ride-sharing gift cards and received a $10 gift card for the drugstore. Effectively, she spent $30 and got $10 back. However, in counting the value of the $10 she got back during this deal, she gained $30 worth of ride-purchasing revenue for $20! Now, her rides around the city cost even less than they previously did.

The same sale included gift cards for a popular television and movie-streaming service, so she stocked up on those as well — a great way to save money on both transportation and entertainment. Because the $10 drugstore gift card from each transaction never expires, she will hang onto the drugstore gift cards and use them for other purchases in the future.

In my experience, well-known chain pharmacies and drugstores can be some of the best places to find these kinds of gift card deals. If you pay attention to the weekly ads, you will likely see offers on everything from the services noted above to restaurants, to specialty stores, to travel destinations. However, grocery stores and supermarkets can offer similar deals.