SUPER-COUPONING: Time to get creative

During the pandemic, I shared a story of my city-dwelling aunt, who had no access to laundry facilities throughout the lockdown. Her apartment has no connections for a washer or dryer, and she always used the laundromat in her neighborhood until it was deemed a non-essential business. As a senior citizen, she did not want to take public transportation to a different laundry service in the city and ended up washing her clothing by hand in the sink for several months.

While many of us stocked up on food and household essentials to ride out the most stringent months of the lockdown, the inability to do laundry at home threw a wrench into a lot of people’s plans. My readers shared some insightful and creative ways to deal with living in areas without in-unit or in-building laundry, or the complete absence of all laundry services:

Dear Jill, When I was young and staying home with my baby, we were very poor. Carrying laundry the few blocks to the laundromat with a newborn was exhausting. We managed to rent a portable washer. It was pretty labor intensive, since it got its water from the kitchen faucet and drained in the kitchen sink.