SUPER-COUPONING: Tipping questions confuse customer

To be clear, when we have a gift card or discount coupon, we always tip on the original full price. I know this is the proper way in that circumstance.

So, am I undertipping my masseuse? Or is the masseuse using fuzzy math?

Cheryl D.”

This reader has raised many issues regarding the practice of tipping. Typically, for a service such as a massage, haircut, or similar service, I agree that 20% is acceptable. That said, I tip for these kinds of services based on the price I am paying.

As you joined the massage service based on a $65 per month fee, I believe that you are correct to tip based on the price advertised when you signed up. You would have had no way of knowing that the walk-in price for a massage is significantly more, and I do feel that they’re indeed tweaking the math in their favor hoping that customers simply press the 20% button without questioning it.

(An aside: I too always do the math when I am presented with a button that automatically calculates a 20%, 25%, and 30% tip – I too have seen these numbers calculated with additional “padding” that should not be present if it was truly calculating at the advertised percentage.)