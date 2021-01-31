SUPER-COUPONING: Tips for ordering groceries online

Dear Jill,

I have been ordering groceries online, and every store seems to do things differently. One store has a box you can check for ‘allow substitutions,’ so if you buy one brand of cheese and it is sold out, they will substitute the same item from a different brand. But if you allow substitutions, they can substitute anything.

Another store has the ability to choose substitutions for each item so you can tell it a substitution of cheese would be okay, but a substitution for my favorite coffee would not.

Some stores have an app where the shopper will chat with you about what is in stock and what is not, but you have to be available. This is a good option for people who have the time to sit by the phone, but I don’t. How can I ensure that I get what I want most of the time?

Morgan D.

Ordering groceries online isn’t always as simple as adding items to your online cart, checking out, and then seeing the groceries arrive at your vehicle or your front door. As many of us learned during the height of the pandemic, stores’ online inventories often don’t match what’s actually in stock when an order is fulfilled.