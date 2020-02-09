SUPER-COUPONING: Tips on reusable bags – and when not to use them

Hey Jill,

My city added a tax on shopping bags this year. I have never carried my own bags, but faced with paying 10 cents a bag, I would rather bring a bag. Any tips on these? Hope you can tell me how to get some reusable bags free.

Ed J.

According to Forbes, more than 350 communities around the country have instituted plastic bag bans or fines on single-use shopping bags. Considering how much attention coupon shoppers pay to saving 50 cents here and a dollar there, it seems silly to give up additional savings to pay a bag fine.

Over the years, I’ve accumulated quite a collection of shopping bags, although it probably won’t surprise you that I didn’t pay anything for the majority of them.

Many stores have promotions throughout the year that may get you free bags! For example, I scored one by loading an e-coupon for a free bag to my supermarket’s loyalty card. Another grocery store in my area occasionally gives away two free bags with a $50 purchase. I gained another by signing up for a loyalty card at a new supermarket. April is Earth Month, and I have picked up free reusable bags given out as part of stores’ conservation promotions, so that’s another one to watch for.

