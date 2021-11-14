SUPER-COUPONING: Tips on using rainchecks

With continued supply chain issues facing the country right now, consumers are finding that shelves may not be restocked as often as they’d like. This is frustrating, as good sales and promotions are often what motivate us to go to the grocery store in the first place. It’s disappointing to go to the store for a few great deals and find that they’re just not available to you.

If you’re not taking advantage of rainchecks in these situations, you should be. Rainchecks function as special coupons issued by the store, allowing you to shop at the sale price that existed at the time you were unable to find the sale items on the shelf. Rainchecks are designed to extend the sale, giving you the opportunity to pick up the items at the same, reduced price once they’re back in stock at a later date.

To get a raincheck, head over to your store’s service counter and simply ask for one for the product that’s not available. The staff will likely verify the sale price with the store’s ad or shelf tags. Some rainchecks require the store to list the quantity of the items you’d like to buy when they come back in. I recommend choosing a number of items that’s slightly higher than the actual number that you want. This gives you a little flexibility in case the product’s availability is affected down the road and you opt to purchase more than you intended once it comes back in stock.