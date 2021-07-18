SUPER-COUPONING: Tired of online-only ad circulars and QR codes? You’re not alone.

'Dear Jill,

I'm very angry about the trend to do away with printed ad circulars for grocery stores. I think stores are using the pandemic as an excuse for stopping printing their ads. I complained at to my grocer about this, and the customer service counter staffer said 'it is more green to not print the ad.'

It takes me much longer to look at an ad on my tiny phone screen than it does to have the ad spread out in my shopping cart. When I have a paper ad in front of me, I always find more items that I want to buy too because it is easier to look through it.

What can be done? Grocery shopping was easier and more enjoyable with a real ad.

Yolanda P.”

"Dear Jill,

While this is not a coupon issue, it certainly is a marketing issue that I hope you will address. I do not like this new trend of having to scan a QR code to view what used to be a paper document. At the supermarket, there is a sign with a QR code, and you are supposed to scan it to see the weekly ads. Restaurants in our area now have a QR code sign on the table to scan to view the menu.