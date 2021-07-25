SUPER-COUPONING: Unclear pricing leads to promotion confusion

'Dear Jill,

I would like your opinion on two sales I saw just weeks apart at my store. One week I saw a pair of sandals. Neither the endcap display of sandals nor the sandals themselves had a price on them, only a hang tag with a bar code. I took the sandals to the price scanner and found that they were $23. I purchased the sandals.

Two weeks later, I was at the same store and saw that there was now a sign on the sandal display that said 'Buy One Pair, Get Second Pair for $1.' My son had liked the sandals I previously bought, and I thought buying two pairs for $24 would be great. So, I picked up an identical pair to the ones I purchased, along with a second pair in the same style but a different color.

When I got to the register, the first pair rang up for $35! Again, they were identical to the pair I previously bought. I opted not to purchase the sandals but took both pairs to the service counter after I was done buying groceries. The clerk said because there was no price on the tag, it was legal for the store to raise the price from $23 to $35, then put them on 'sale,' because the price of two pairs was $36. With each pair being $18 after the new sale, they were still selling for less than the $23 price.