SUPER-COUPONING: Use it or lose it

(Some stores around the country do accept expired coupons, typically within a shorter, 30-day window. For the sake of explanation, I am discussing all stores without a policy such as this.)

It would be an extremely difficult endeavor to achieve a scenario where all manufacturers agreed to accept expired coupons, and all retailers, in turn, agreed to accept them. First, dozens of different manufacturers would have to all jointly agree to accept expired coupons for a period of time. This, alone, is extremely unlikely to happen. Even if it did, this assortment of manufacturers would then need to coordinate with tens of thousands of stores to suddenly begin accepting expired coupons — coupons that will automatically be rejected by the register.

Stores would then need to train all of their cashiers to accept these expired coupons each time one of them beeped and was disallowed by the register. This, too, would be a Herculean task. I am reminded of a policy at one of my local supermarkets, which accepts two manufacturer coupons on a “Buy One, Get One Free” sale. Even though this has been the chain’s policy for over a decade, I still encounter cashiers who refuse to allow a second coupon when two items are being purchased! I end up pulling up the store’s website on my phone and showing the cashier the portion of the store’s coupon policy before he or she will allow the second coupon.