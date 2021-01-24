SUPER-COUPONING: Using a chest freezer to your financial advantage

Dear Jill,

After the 2020 pandemic event, I convinced my husband that we needed a chest freezer to stock up on meats and other items in case we are ever homebound for a length of time again. Bless him, he had one delivered right before Christmas. It is a chest style and will hold quite a bit. Can you share some tips on the best ways to use our new freezer?

- Robin V.

I have shared the benefits of additional freezer storage before in my column, but 2020 was certainly a year that had many people re-evaluating the way they store food at home and how much should be kept on hand. We have had a chest freezer for at least 15 years now, and I can’t imagine not having all of that extra space to store food. Ours is a 5-cubic-foot model, which is slightly smaller than the average washer or dryer. It lives in our garage, just outside the kitchen door, so it’s convenient to use.

When our state was under a stay-at-home order, our family found that we had enough meats, seafood and vegetables in the freezer to make meals for about three months. (I’d always wondered how long it would take to eat everything in the freezer.)